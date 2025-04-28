Motorcycle Safety Event Coming May 1 to Asbury Park Convention Hall

Headlights and chrome parts of motorbikes parked along the road. Shallow depth of field.

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and The Brain Injury Alliance of New Jersey is hosting a key motorcycle safety event this Thursday at Asbury Park Convention Hall, launching the month-long campaign to keep riders safe.

“May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, a time to highlight the importance of sharing the road and staying alert," said Wendy Berk, CEO for the Brain Injury Alliance of New Jersey (BIANJ) to the Monmouth Journal.

"As warmer weather brings more riders onto the streets, drivers and motorcyclists alike are urged to practice safe driving habits. The BIANJ wants everyone to work together to reduce crashes and keep everyone safe — because every life matters", she continued.

The numbers behind this meeting are alarming. Motorcycle deaths rose 2% in 2023, with over 6,200 riders losing their lives in 2022, with speeding and drunk driving being the main culprits.

Speed is deadly, causing one-third of fatal motorcycle crashes. States without helmet laws show a big difference: 54% of deaths involve riders not wearing helmets. In states with helmet laws, that drops to just 11%.