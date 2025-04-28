ENTER ONLINE: Best of the Eagles

WMTR Classic Oldies is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Best of the Eagles at the Union County PAC on Friday, June 20th!

Tickets are on sale now at ucpac.org.

One of the biggest Eagles tribute bands around, Best of the Eagles are bringing their show to New Jersey! Performing the Eagles greatest hits from the 70's, 80's and more, the band is guaranteed to blow you away! You may be asking, what separates these guys from the rest? Well, that would be their realism of the performance! Their "Joe Walsh" sings Joe's songs, their "Glenn Frey" takes on Glenn's parts, and their "Don Henley" sing's Don's songs. This may sound like an impersonator act, but this is instead a group of musicians with incredible talent to re-create the experience of seeing one of America's greatest rock bands.

Founded by producer and singer-songwriter Joe Vadala in 2012, Best of the Eagles is made up of "a group of musicians he is proud, and fortunate, to be among. And over the years, the fans seem to agree." Joining Vadala is guitarists John Bushnell and Jerry Steele, bassist Dan "Dano" Miller, keyboard player Dave "Squiggy" Biglin, and drummer Anthony Krizan. On top of their respecitve instruments, all members also contribute to the vocal performances as well.

