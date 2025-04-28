ENTER ONLINE: 1964: The Tribute

WMTR Classic Oldies is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see 1964: The Tribute at the Wellmont Theater on Thursday, June 19th!

1964: The Tribute is a US-based tribute band to the Beatles that focuses mainly on the "British invasion" era of the band that took place around 1964. While they do strive for an authentic portrayal of the Beatles in that era, they have made some changes to make the performance even better for those who come out. The first is the sound quality, as back then the Beatles didn't exactly come out with a wall of amplifiers like the big bands of today do, so 1964: The Tribute brings a more modern approach to the sound. The second is they play longer shows to fit in as many of the Beatles hits in as possible.

There are only so many ways to describe the legacy of The Beatles, that’s because there are only so many ways to call something legendary in the English language. Starting in 1960, and solidifying their lineup in 1962, John, Paul, George, and Ringo released their first album in 1963. The first single from Please Please Me (1963) was “Love Me Do” which had moderate success, but what followed was the title track “Please Please Me” that topped every single chart in the UK save for Record Retailer where it hit number 2.

This was the start of “Beatlemania”, the sensation that started in the UK, and then exploded across the world. Please Please Me was the first of eleven straight albums to be number one in the UK, the track “From Me to You” off of the album was the first of 17 number one singles over the following six years. The excitement behind the band didn’t slow down at any point, with their performance on The Ed Sullivan Show being marked as one of the most important TV performances ever with about 34% of the entire American population tuning in. Despite their meteoric rise to success, the relationship between members deteriorated, with the band officially disbanding in 1970.

