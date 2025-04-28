“Safety Is A Two-Way Street”, BIANJ Kicks Off Motorcycle Saftey Awareness Month in Asbury Park

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and The Brain Injury Alliance of New Jersey hosted a key motorcycle safety event on May 1st at Asbury Park Convention Hall, launching the month-long campaign to keep riders safe.

The event brought together an amazing mix of state and local leaders, including Mike Rizol (Director, Division of Highway Traffic Safety), Bob Simpson (Program Manager, Quality Assurance, Motorcycle Safety Foundation), and Tracy Nerney (Trauma Injury Prevention Coordinator, Jersey Shore Medical Center).

The event was also attended by community partners, advocates, and local police officers -- all committed to promoting safer roads.

“May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, a time to highlight the importance of sharing the road and staying alert," said Wendy Berk, CEO for the Brain Injury Alliance of New Jersey (BIANJ)

"As warmer weather brings more riders onto the streets, drivers and motorcyclists alike are urged to practice safe driving habits. The BIANJ wants everyone to work together to reduce crashes and keep everyone safe — because every life matters", she continued.

Speakers at the event highlighted the importance of safety awareness along with practical steps that both riders and drivers can take to reduce crashes and ultimately save a life.

Motorcycle riders continue to be overrepresented in fatal traffic crashes! Between 2023 and 2024, the state witnessed over 1,651 motorcycle crashes. During this period, 40.5% of these crashes involved distracted driving, almost 13% involved speeding, and alcohol contributed to 2.25%. At the podium, County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago shared an alarming statistic that there was an 82% chance of injury or worse if in an accident involving a motorcycle.

Also, an alarming statistic, provided by Mike Rizol said that in 2024, 111 people were killed in crashes involving motorcycles -- 16% of traffic fatalities. And, 229 pedestrians were killed in vehicle accidents, making it a combined 1/3 of reported accidents.

What Tracy Nerny of Jersey Shore Medical Center said is a harsh reality she and other people there sometimes have to deal with. Because of traumatic injuries involving motorcycles, conversations sometimes need to be had with families about recovery and lifelong injuries, or even potential organ donation. She said she also emphasized teaching people the healthier they are if they were to be involved in an accident it helps with recovery

She also discussed teaching people that the healthier they were before an accident, the better it would help with recovery or injury prevention.

She concluded her time by emphasizing the message of the day: “I believe all of us here can make a difference."

Assemblywoman for District 11, Margie Donlon M.D., having seen some of the results of these injuries, echoed a similar message. "Safety is not just a slogan!".

She concluded by saying, "those people on the road deserve to be seen, respected, and protected."

Bob Simpson, who has been a rider/enthusiast for over 45 years and a ride trainer, said, "Motorcycle skills are perishable", emphasizing that riders will lose them if they don't use them, citing coordination, throttle, balance, and reaction time as key examples. He equated these skills to those of someone who plays guitar; if the guitar is not touched for a while, some core skills need to be relearned.

He even provided his own example of having to recover from an injury and not being able to ride for over 2 years.

To recover these skills, he recommended practicing safe skills in isolated areas and remembering A.T.G.A.T.T - All The Gear All The Time. Simpson noted that over 10k riders were trained in the state of New Jersey.

The kickoff event served as a call to action for all road users to remain vigilant and prioritize safety, ensuring everyone can enjoy the state's roads safely during the busy spring and summer months.

Those interested in learning more can visit JerseyDrives.com for more information, and take the pledge to share the road, enter for a contest giveaway , and make roads a safer place.