Atlantic City Mozzarella Stick Company Gets $150K Deal on Shark Tank

Mad Mutz Mozzarella Sticks struck a $150,000 deal with Lori Greiner on ABC's Shark Tank. The investment bought her 20% of the company.

From their Atlantic City base, the team cranks out 60,000 cheese sticks daily. They've shaken up the frozen snack world with a dozen unique flavors. With Greiner's backing, they're set to push into stores across the country.

"As crazy as it sounds, I invented flavored fresh mozzarella more than 10 years ago," said Mike Hauke to Breaking AC. "Since then, I have created a proprietary recipe for Mad Mutz Mozzarella Sticks that maintains their integrity when cooked in a deep fryer or air fryer at home."

The menu packs wild options: Think sparkly rainbow sticks, truffle-dusted bites, and a fiery version that hits 2.9 million on the Scoville scale. They stick to basics where it counts: fresh milk from nearby farms, zero preservatives.

Hauke showed up in bright green hair and safety goggles, playing the mad scientist role. While Mark Cuban sat this one out, Greiner swooped in after Barbara Corcoran stepped back.

"I love your packaging and the way they taste," said Greiner to Breaking AC. "I actually think you'd do great in the freezer section."

The numbers tell a tasty story: $152,000 in sales last year with 52% profit. They've linked up with big names like Performance Food Group and Restaurant Depot. A potential 7-Eleven deal simmers on the back burner.

You'll spot Mad Mutz in shops across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Colorado. Can't find them nearby? Their website ships straight to your door.

The brain trust, Hauke and Michael Burns, needs more muscle to meet the growing demand. Their Atlantic City "laboratory" keeps buzzing day and night.