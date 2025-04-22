Barry Manilow Plans Eight-City Stint in ‘The Final Concerts’ Tour Tour for Summer 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Barry Manilow performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jody Gerson on February 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California

Pop legend Barry Manilow kicks off "The Final Concerts" tour next summer, starting July 11, 2025, in Spokane and wrapping up July 20 in San Jose.

His packed eight-stop tour covers major west coast cities. Between shows, he'll keep his regular spot at the Las Vegas theater where he performs.

In his 60-year music career, Manilow's songs have touched millions of listeners. He's topped Billboard's Adult Contemporary charts more than any other singer, with classics like "Mandy," "Copacabana," and "I Write the Songs."

His success shows in an impressive 51 songs that hit the Adult Contemporary Top 40. A remarkable 13 of those songs reached number one. When he brought his music to Broadway in '77, he earned a special Tony Award.

He won over TV audiences too - grabbing two Emmy Awards. His musical "Copacabana" drew huge crowds worldwide, wowing audiences wherever it went.

On stage, Manilow blends memorable hits with pure entertainment magic. His influence shaped pop music forever, earning countless awards along the way.

New tour dates:

July 11 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

July 12 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

July 14 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

July 15 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

July 16 - Portland, OR - Moda Centre

July 18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

July 19 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center