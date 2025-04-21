Red Bank Jazz Arts Project Celebrates 20th Year with April Concert Series

Three shows will light up Triumph Brewery in Red Bank this April. Music fans can catch cafe performances for $25, while the grand 1920s bash costs $85 per ticket.

Bruce Williams brings his sax quintet on April 16 at 7 p.m. His rich sound stems from years with the Count Basie Orchestra and gigs alongside Roy Hargrove.

On April 23, vibraphone master Behn Gillece leads his group through tunes that channel the spirit of Milt Jackson and Gary Burton.

The month ends with a bang on April 30. Music fills two stages as The Anderson Brothers Orchestra with Warren Vaché, The Eddie Allen Quintet, and The Sunken City Sax Quartet take turns in the spotlight.

That final night pairs music with food and recognition. Two standouts from the local scene, Gilda Rogers and Warren Vaché, will take home Jazz Hero awards. The ticket money supports young musicians learning their craft.

This spring marks two decades of bringing jazz to Red Bank. Small club sets build up to a grand finale with full bands.