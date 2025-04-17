Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: April 18-April 20

New Jersey has something for everyone this weekend, from comedy shows and circus spectacles to vineyard concerts and family-friendly Easter celebrations. Whether you're looking for laughs, live music, or springtime fun, these events cater to all interests and ages.

The Laugh Tour Comedy Club

When: Friday, April 18, 2025, at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 6:30 and 9 p.m.

Where: Dorrian's Red Hand, 555 Washington Blvd., Jersey City

Cost: $25

The Laugh Tour Comedy Club, founded in 2010 as a pop-up comedy show, delivers high-quality entertainment for comedy lovers, featuring comedians who have appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," HBO, Sirius XM, Netflix, and the Jersey City Comedy Festival. The Laugh Tour has hosted 109 sold-out shows and earned over 425 five-star Google reviews. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and community support, the club has welcomed notable performers, including Michael Che, Chris Distefano, Jessica Kirson, Dan Soder, and Gilbert Gottfried.

Paranormal Cirque III

When: Friday, April 18, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Mills at Jersey Gardens, 651 Kapkowski Road, Elizabeth

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Paranormal Cirque is a haunting fusion of circus, theater, and cabaret that blurs the line between dreams and nightmares. Beneath the black and red big top, acrobats, illusionists, and eerie creatures deliver a thrilling show packed with jaw-dropping talent and chilling surprises. Guests must be at least 13 years old to attend, and an adult must accompany those aged 13-17. Paranormal Cirque promises an unforgettable journey into the bizarre and breathtaking.

Zaire at Group Therapy

When: Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m. (recurring on Saturdays)

Where: Beneduce Vineyards, 1 Jeremiah Lane, Alexandria

Cost: $10

Unwind with a glass of wine and the sounds of live music during Saturday evening Group Therapy at the vineyard. This adults-only event features lawn games, food from a local truck, and a performance by crowd favorite Zaire, known for its energetic mix of modern and classic rock. Weather permitting, the event will be held outdoors; otherwise, guests can enjoy the cozy Oasis greenhouse setting. Reservations are recommended to ensure entry and accommodate seating requests. Outside food and nonalcoholic beverages are welcome; however, outside alcohol is not permitted under New Jersey law.

Other Events

New Jersey offers a variety of spring events this weekend for families, music fans, and those looking to enjoy the outdoors. Whether you're planning a family outing or a night of entertainment, something is happening across the state: