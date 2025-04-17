Paisan Con 2025: Celebrate with Athletes, Stars from ‘Sopranos’, ‘Goodfellas’, & More

The Williams Center in Rutherford will host Paisan Con, a three-day bash from May 9-11. Stars from "The Sopranos" and "Goodfellas" will meet fans at this Italian-American celebration.

Back for its second run, the event mixes shows, food, and art in fresh ways. "You don't have to be Italian to be a Paisan," said event staff!

Stars like Vincent Curatola, Federico Castelluccio, Al Sapienza, and Sofia Milos will meet guests. The venue's 600-seat space will buzz with talks, acts, and films throughout the weekend.

Friday's fun starts at 4 p.m. and runs till 11 p.m. Saturday opens at 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. A special Mother's Day show caps off Sunday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Quick buyers can snag weekend passes for just $30. Regular tickets cost $30 per day, with full weekend access priced at $60.

Screen stars will sign autographs and chat with visitors. New directors will screen their work in a mini film fest within the main event.

Between shows, guests can browse art displays, shop at stalls, and taste local treats. This year adds special nods to key players who shaped Italian-American media and sports, such as Ray Mancini, Vinny Paz, and Sean Stelatto!