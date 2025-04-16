1,500 New Jersey National Guard Troops Come Back From Middle East Mission

Silhouette of soldier with USA flag against the sunset. Greeting card for Veterans Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day

At Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, cheers filled the air as 1,500 New Jersey Army National Guard troops reunited with their families. The soldiers of the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team stepped onto home soil Saturday at Rutgers University, marking the state's largest military return since 2008.

These brave men and women served in Operation Inherent Resolve, splitting their time between bases in Iraq and Syria. Their deployment stretched across months of critical missions in both nations.

Gov. Phil Murphy and Sen. Cory Booker joined the welcoming crowd. Tears flowed freely as service members hugged their children, spouses, and parents for the first time in months.

Inside the packed Rutgers sports complex, families leaned forward in their seats, scanning the sea of uniforms for familiar faces. The 44th Brigade's return brought the community together in a display of pride and relief.

This unit's efforts strengthened U.S. military presence across important Middle Eastern regions. Their work proved vital to ongoing operations throughout their deployment.

The massive turnout transformed the university arena into a scene of joyful chaos. Hundreds of emotional reunions played out as troops found their way back to waiting arms.

"I have a couple of young ones now. My daughter was born while I was down in the Middle East ... It's great being home. It takes some time to reintegrate with your family, but overall it's been an amazing experience to be back home again," said Capt. Nick Priessnitz, company commander for the New Jersey National Guard, to News 12 New Jersey.