Nobo Wine & Grill Makes Its Comeback in Teaneck With Chef Massin at the Helm

Chef Joshua Massin brings Nobo Wine & Grill back to 1400 Palisade Ave. in Teaneck, New Jersey. The restaurant will start serving guests in late May, taking the spot where Mojos closed just last week.

The first Nobo stood among the nation's finest kosher spots. Critics praised its bold cooking methods and world-spanning dishes that broke the usual bounds of kosher dining.

Behind the scenes, prep work is in full swing. The staff has started aging meat and crafting kimchi: processes that demand weeks, sometimes months, to hit their peak flavors before doors open in spring.

The new menu mixes old hits with bold creations. Diners will find scratch-made Italian pasta sitting next to braised veal spaetzle. A standout Korean fried rice, bokkeumbap, shares space with sweet-and-tangy cherry onion lamb riblets and rich veal salumi flatbread.

Select dishes from Massin's Narruto Bowl will appear with fresh spins. The RCBC will watch over the kosher standards.

This revival fills the space of Mojos: a short-lived spot that ran from July 2024 to March 2025. The team aims to keep the high-end kosher approach that won them praise before. Each dish shows the care and skill that made the original location shine.