New John Lennon Film ‘Borrowed Time’ Set for London Debut

British singer-songwriter and musician John Lennon (1940 -1980) of The Beatles performing on stage at the London Palladium, UK, 13th October 1963.

The eagerly awaited documentary "Borrowed Time: Lennon's Last Decade" premieres at the Cine International Film Festival at London's Karma Soho Sanctum Hotel on May 9, 2025.

New interviews blend with rare footage in Alan G. Parker's film. Never-before-seen conversations with Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono reveal an intimate look at life after The Beatles broke up.

After the festival, IMAX theaters worldwide will show "One to One: John & Yoko." This companion film captures their time in Greenwich Village and highlights their moving 1972 Madison Square Garden performance for children with mental disabilities.

The 1970s brought big changes to his music. Raw feelings flowed through his first solo album "Plastic Ono Band" in 1970. Then came "Imagine," which created what would become his most famous song.

The film dives into his famous "Lost Weekend" - an 18-month roller coaster in Los Angeles. There, between wild parties and bursts of creativity, he collaborated with Harry Nilsson from late '73 into early '75.

When things calmed down, he returned to Manhattan's Dakota building, making it his home until that fatal December night in 1980.

"Some Time in New York City," his daring 1972 album, showed his move toward social activism. Though it didn't sell like his earlier work, the album's message remains relevant today.