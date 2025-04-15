Atlantic City Restaurant Tony Boloney’s Set for Shark Tank Debut April 18

A well-known Atlantic City pizza spot will step into ABC's Shark Tank spotlight on April 18. Tony Boloney's made this big reveal through their social channels, stirring up buzz among food fans.

"Big News!!! Shark Tank April 18th!!! Such amazing things in TB world so keep your eyes open!" wrote owner Mike Hauke on the restaurant's Facebook page.

What will unfold on the show stays under wraps for now. The eatery kept things mysterious when asked about potential Sharks. "Who says there is one? Need to watch!".

While TV fame beckons, some local shifts are happening. The Margate branch won't return to business. "Not going back into Margate...would have loved to but hard to make pizza with a knocked down building and no equipment...by the way, I still need that back," Hauke mentioned.

Yet plans brew for the area's future. "You'll see plenty of me in Margate ... can't wait for the Farmer's Market to start up soon. Other exciting developments that we can't talk about shhhh," he hinted.

As the main spot keeps serving up slices, they're gearing up for their national TV moment. The show puts business minds in front of top investors, opening doors to cash and growth chances.