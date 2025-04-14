Vineland Ranked Best Northeast Retirement City: Home Prices Attracts Retirees

A new study by Travel + Leisure magazine puts Vineland, New Jersey, among the top retirement spots in the Northeast for 2025. The city stands out with homes priced at $205,600 on average and strong medical care options.

Just 40 miles from Philadelphia, this 69-square-mile city caught attention for its mix of housing and three medical centers. The National Association of Home Builders lists it as one of the most budget-friendly small cities nationwide.

"Vineland is a culturally diverse community filled with wonderful, giving people, a friendly business environment, and a cost of living well below the state average," states the city website, as noted by Travel + Leisure.

"This ranking was certainly an honor," said Mayor Anthony Fanucci to Courier Post Online.

The area supports 60,800 people and houses 4,000 businesses. Medical care spans across 248 facilities in the region.

Visitors and locals can boat, fish, and camp at Parvin State Park. Movie fans still flock to the Delsea Drive-in. The old Landis MarketPlace will soon transform into the Vineland Convention Center.

The magazine worked with Investopedia to rank cities. They checked costs for couples, housing prices, transportation options, medical services, and tax situations.

Pennsylvania claimed three spots with Hermitage, Johnstown, and Altoona. New York added Utica and Union to the mix. Springfield and Pittsfield made it from Massachusetts, while Conway and Concord represented New Hampshire.

As retirement planning takes center stage, money experts at Kiplinger say 2025 remains good timing for those with solid savings and plans.