Beatles Officially Break Up 55 Years Ago Today

In press materials promoting his first solo album "McCartney," Paul McCartney made it official that the Beatles were done on April 10, 1970. The news blamed fighting between members, business problems, and different musical directions as the main reasons for the breakup.

A few months earlier, during a heated meeting at Apple Corps in September 1969, John Lennon quietly told the others he was leaving. He kept it under wraps while Capitol Records finished up some business deals.

McCartney's announcement mentioned wanting to spend more time with his family away from the band. He made it clear he wouldn't be making music with his old bandmates again.

Things started going downhill after their manager Brian Epstein died in 1967. During the recording of the White Album in 1968, things got really bad as everyone started doing their own thing.

The final blow came December 31, 1970. A lawsuit against the other members and Apple Corps over fights with new manager Allen Klein officially broke up the band.

Everyone quickly put out their own music after the split. While "Let It Be" came out as the Beatles' last album, Ringo released "Sentimental Journey." George came out with his huge triple album "All Things Must Pass," and Lennon dropped the emotional "Plastic Ono Band."

The cracks started showing back in 1965. Everyone wanted different things musically and to do their own work. The recording studio went from being their happy place to a war zone.

The timing of McCartney's announcement made everyone mad. Lennon was furious, thinking Paul just did it to sell his solo album.