ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Original Beatles Drummer Pete Best Ends Performance Career

Pete Best Calls It A Career!

Josh Faiola
Original drummer for The Beatles, Pete Best performs with The Pete Best Band

LAS VEGAS – JULY 01: Original drummer for The Beatles, Pete Best performs with The Pete Best Band at the Fest for Beatles Fans 2007 at The Mirage Hotel & Casino July 1, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada

. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Pete Best, who played drums with The Beatles during their early years from 1960 to 1962, has quit doing live shows and public events. His brother Roag Best shared the news on social media.

"Well what an absolutely wonderful ride we've had. However, everything comes to pass. My brother Pete Best has announced today he is retiring from personal appearances and performing with the group. His daughter has informed me it's due to personal circumstances," said Roag.

View the post on Facebook

The former drummer's words were short but sweet: "I had a blast. Thank you."

His retirement caps off sixty years in music. He and The Beatles parted ways in 1962, just before they hit it big, bringing in Ringo Starr as his replacement.

During his time, Best drove the band's high-energy shows in Hamburg and Liverpool. His mother's place, the Casbah Club, became the spot where they first caught the eye of local music fans.

George Martin, who produced the band's records, had doubts about Best's timing - one reason for the change. Band tensions were also at play, though the full story is still unclear today.

After splitting from the soon-to-be legends, Best kept playing. He teamed up with Lee Curtis & All Stars before starting The Pete Best Band in 1988, touring the world for thirty years.

His shows captured the gritty feel of early rock while giving people a peek into the band's beginnings. Fans got to see a piece of history through his performances, which brought those early Liverpool nights back to life.

This final goodbye ends an amazing story that began in Liverpool's thriving music scene. The powerful beats Best played on those Hamburg and Liverpool recordings still live on in rock history.

Musicthe beatles
Josh FaiolaEditor
Related Stories
Paul Stanley, Billy Idol & Gwen Stefani are ‘Corporate Rock Stars’ in New Workday Ad Campaign
MusicPaul Stanley, Billy Idol & Gwen Stefani are ‘Corporate Rock Stars’ in New Workday Ad CampaignErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Paul Simon Kicks Off Comeback Tour
MusicPaul Simon Kicks Off Comeback TourAnne Erickson
Clem Burke, Drummer For Blondie, New Jersey Native Dies At 70
MusicClem Burke, Drummer For Blondie, New Jersey Native Dies At 70Josh Faiola
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect