Original Beatles Drummer Pete Best Ends Performance Career

LAS VEGAS – JULY 01: Original drummer for The Beatles, Pete Best performs with The Pete Best Band at the Fest for Beatles Fans 2007 at The Mirage Hotel & Casino July 1, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Pete Best, who played drums with The Beatles during their early years from 1960 to 1962, has quit doing live shows and public events. His brother Roag Best shared the news on social media.

"Well what an absolutely wonderful ride we've had. However, everything comes to pass. My brother Pete Best has announced today he is retiring from personal appearances and performing with the group. His daughter has informed me it's due to personal circumstances," said Roag.

The former drummer's words were short but sweet: "I had a blast. Thank you."

His retirement caps off sixty years in music. He and The Beatles parted ways in 1962, just before they hit it big, bringing in Ringo Starr as his replacement.

During his time, Best drove the band's high-energy shows in Hamburg and Liverpool. His mother's place, the Casbah Club, became the spot where they first caught the eye of local music fans.

George Martin, who produced the band's records, had doubts about Best's timing - one reason for the change. Band tensions were also at play, though the full story is still unclear today.

After splitting from the soon-to-be legends, Best kept playing. He teamed up with Lee Curtis & All Stars before starting The Pete Best Band in 1988, touring the world for thirty years.

His shows captured the gritty feel of early rock while giving people a peek into the band's beginnings. Fans got to see a piece of history through his performances, which brought those early Liverpool nights back to life.