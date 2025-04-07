Secret Comedy Shows Thrill New Jersey with Top Talent, Hidden Venues

At hidden spots across New Jersey, Don't Tell Comedy puts on 16 shows each weekend. The company keeps locations under wraps until show day, when ticket holders find out where to go. They started their New Jersey run in early 2023, branching out from their LA roots.

"Some of the best comedians in the world work in this area," said Jeff McBride to NJ Monthly. "Also, New Jersey is dense and diverse, and the appetite for comedy is incredible."

Shows cost $25-30 per person. Each night features four or five comics performing in unexpected places. The company picks spots that catch people off guard: you might end up at an art show, between library shelves, or inside a local shop.

Two spots have caught on big with crowds: an old factory turned creative space in Hackensack named Prototype 237, and oddly enough, the kids' section of Bloomfield's library. Before the laughs start, the people who run these places get to tell their stories.

Want tickets? Head to the Don't Tell Comedy website. Teams on the ground pick both the perfect spots and the right comics for each night.

They've gotten smart with social media. Quick clips of comics doing their thing pop up on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, building buzz fast.

McBride knows what makes stand-up tick. "Social media gets people pumped up before they even walk in," he said. "That's what makes live comedy work, when the crowd brings the energy."

Now you'll find their shows in most major cities. It's a big shift from when Jersey folks had to cross the Hudson for quality comedy.

Coming up:

North Jersey - Friday and Saturday nights.

Central Jersey - Thursday through Sunday.

South Jersey - Select weekends.