ENTER ONLINE: Happy Together Tour 2025

WMTR Classic Oldies is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Happy Together tour featuring The Turtles and more at the Bergen Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, June 11th!

Coming back around for its 16th year, The Turtles’ Happy Together tour features a show full of chart-toppings hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s. With a combined 55 Top 40 hits, the tour is sure to bring you back to your fondest times. This year, joining headliners and hosts The Turtles will be Jay and the Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, and The Cowsills.

Best known for their harmony-heavy California pop sound, The Turtles are bringing their hits such as “Elenore,” “She’d Rather Be with Me,” “It Ain’t Me Babe,” “You Showed Me,” and the title of the tour, “Happy Together.” The band ruled the airwaves in the late ‘60s, and it’s easy to see why. Ron Dante joins the line-up to delight with his own mega-hits, “Sugar Sugar” and “Tracy.”

Few groups have ever reached the musical heights of Jay and the Americans, with hits spanning from 1962 to 1971. This group charted an amazing five Billboard Top 10 hits and twelve Top 20 hit records. Their breakout hit was “She Cried”, followed by “Only In America”, “Come A Little Bit Closer”, “Cara Mia” and “This Magic Moment”, which hit the Billboard Top 10.

Little Anthony will be taking the stage, featuring all his timeless classics, including: “Tears on My Pillow”, “Shimmy, Shimmy Ko-Ko Bop”, “I’m on the Outside (Looking In)”, “Goin’ Out of My Head”, “Take Me Back”, “Hurt So Bad” and more.

Joining the Happy Together Tour once again is Gary Puckett & The Union Gap. Gary’s trademark voice will be belting out his hits one more time. Fans will affectionately remember “Young Girl,” “Over You,” “Woman, Woman,” “This Girl Is A Woman Now,” “Lady Willpower,” “Don’t Give In To Him,” and more.

Another group known for their harmony-driven pop sound is The Vogues. They had numerous Top 10 hits with singles such as “Five O’clock World”, “You’re the One,” “My Special Angel” and “Turn Around Look At Me,” among others.

Rounding out the bill are the harmonious singing family The Cowsills. The two brothers and a sister group inspired the smash ‘60s hit television show, The Partridge Family, and are sure to delight with their best-known songs, “Hair,” “Indian Lake,” “The Rain the Park & Other Things (I Love the Flower Girl)” and more.

Enter below for your chance to win!

Tickets are on sale now at bergenpac.org.

Click HERE to check out our 5 essential tracks from Jonny Mathis!