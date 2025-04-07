ENTER ONLINE: Don McLean

WMTR Classic Oldies is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Don McLean at the Bergen PAC on Friday, May 30th!

Donald McLean III, best known simply as Don McLean, was born in October of 1945 in New Rochelle, New York. The singer-songwriter usually falls into the folk and rock genres, with influences like Frank Sinatra, Buddy Holly, and the Weavers. He bought his first guitar at 16 and performed at local venues for the next six years. While playing locally, he attended night school and eventually got a bachelor’s degree from Iona College in 1968. Later that year, McLean would begin spreading his musicianship in a larger area.

In 1970, Don McLean released his debut album Tapestry following some trouble finding a label that would release it. It performed well in the folk music community, with “Castles in the Air” reaching number 40 on the Easy Listening chart and a cover of “And I Love You So” by Perry Como topped the Adult Contemporary chart in 1973.

Things quickly sped up for Don McLean, as his second album American Pie was a major success. The album spawned two number one hits, “Vincent” which was a tribute to Vincent Van Goh and the title track of the album and his biggest song to date, “American Pie”. The song was inspired by the plane crash that killed Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and The Big Bopper in 1959 and the youth in the following decade. According to a poll from the RIAA, “American Pie” was the 5th most important song of the 20th century, and they also have the album certified as triple Platinum.

Since the success of American Pie, Don McLean has released another 19 studio albums along with another 4 live releases. Although nothing could match the international phenomenon that was American Pie and its title track, that didn’t stop him from enjoying extreme success since. He has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, won a lifetime achievement award from BBC Radio, and put on both the Hollywood and Music City Walks of Fame.

Enter below for your chance to win!

Tickets are on sale now at bergenpac.org.

Click HERE to check out 11 of our favorite albums turning 40 this year!