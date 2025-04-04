ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

NJ Half Off Deals

Spend Less. Have More. NJ Half Off and your favorite Local merchants have partnered together to bring you savings on restaurants, activities, events, services & more…right in your backyard. Take…

Josh Faiola

Spend Less. Have More. NJ Half Off and your favorite Local merchants have partnered together to bring you savings on restaurants, activities, events, services & more…right in your backyard. Take advantage and get a $100 gift card for JUST $50. Very limited, don't miss out!

Click Here To Get This Week's Deal!

NJ Half Off Deals
Josh FaiolaEditor
Related Stories
Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: April 4-April 6
Local NewsThings To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: April 4-April 6Josh Faiola
Somerset Patriots and Ambee Coffee Launch Limited Edition ‘Jersey Diners Blend’
Somerset PatriotsSomerset Patriots and Ambee Coffee Launch Limited Edition ‘Jersey Diners Blend’
Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein To Film ‘Office Romance’ in New Jersey, Looking for Extras
Local NewsJennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein To Film ‘Office Romance’ in New Jersey, Looking for ExtrasJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect