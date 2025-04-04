Gene Simmons: “It’s Better to Be Rich” Amidst Backlash Over Pricey Fan Package

KISS icon Gene Simmons stirred up controversy by declaring wealth beats poverty during a recent podcast interview. The rock veteran made his bold claim while promoting a pricey fan package.

"It's better to be rich than poor; it really is," said Simmons.

His remarks raised eyebrows as he marketed an expensive day-long shadowing experience. The package lets fans spend 24 hours working as the bass player's personal assistant.

While backing Simmons's take on wealth, former bandmate Ace Frehley noted how money tore apart the original lineup. Success created tension as the band's earnings grew.

Before their final bow at Madison Square Garden last December, KISS had sold a massive 100 million albums. Their journey began in '73 when Simmons teamed up with Paul Stanley after ditching their previous band.

Money fights haunted KISS throughout their run. These nasty disputes broke up the original members, leading to multiple lineup changes over five decades.

Now fronting The Gene Simmons Band, he puts on no-frills shows that differ from KISS's epic spectacles. His spring tour stops in New Jersey twice: Red Bank on May 2 and Montclair on May 6.

The bassist rocketed to fame with his outrageous makeup and stage presence. His "Demon" character became an iconic symbol in rock history.