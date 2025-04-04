ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Classic Oldies Cash Code

Everyone needs a little more dough. So WMTR’s Classic Oldies Cash Code is giving you that chance! Want a shot to score $1,000 FIVE times a day? Here’s how to…

Josh Faiola

Everyone needs a little more dough. So WMTR's Classic Oldies Cash Code is giving you that chance!

Want a shot to score $1,000 FIVE times a day? Here's how to enter in our nationwide contest:

  • Be listening at 8 AM, 10 AM, 12 Noon, 3 PM, and 5 PM EACH weekday for our special keyword on air.
  • Put down whatever you are doing and text that keyword to 45911 or enter it here on our website or on our new app
  • Then sit back, relax, and dream about what you'd do with $1,000 CASH. The contesting center will contact the winner.

Be listening from April 7th through May 9th.

WMTR National Cash Contest Spring 2025 CONTEST RULESDownload
WMTR National Cash Contest Spring 2025 CONTEST RULESDownload
ContestContests
Josh FaiolaEditor
Related Stories
ENTER ONLINE: Daybreak
ContestsENTER ONLINE: DaybreakNick Polis
Neil-Forever-1200x630
ContestsENTER ONLINE: Neil Forever – The Ultimate Neil Diamond TributeNick Polis
Johnny Mathis 3-28-25_Featured
ContestsENTER ONLINE: Johnny MathisNick Polis
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect