New Chick-fil-A Opens in East Brunswick, Brings 100 Local Jobs

East Brunswick got its newest fast-food restaurant on March 27 as Chick-fil-A opened its doors at 371 Route 18. This adds to the chain's expanding footprint in the NY/NJ area, where more than 70 locations (South Plainfield, Flemington, etc.) currently serve customers.

Chris Smith, a Montclair native who finished the company's three-year Leadership Development Program, will step in as owner-operator. "I'm thrilled to get back to my New Jersey roots and bring Chick-fil-A to East Brunswick. I'm looking forward to making a positive impact in the community," Smith said.

Keeping with a practice that began in 1946, the restaurant stays closed on Sundays. This weekly pause gives team members time to spend with family and rest.

Guests can enjoy their food through several options: eating in, using the drive-thru, picking up orders, or getting delivery. A unique Mobile Thru lane handles phone orders, making it easy to grab and go.

To celebrate its opening, the chain gave $25,000 to Feeding America, helping fight hunger in New Jersey. The store will also be part of the Shared Table program, which has given out 35 million meals through donations from restaurants across North America.

To show appreciation for community service, 100 local heroes who help make East Brunswick better will get free food for a year.