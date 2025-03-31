ENTER ONLINE: Daybreak

WMTR Classic Oldies is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to Daybreak: The Music & Passion of Barry Manilow at The Shea Center for Performing Arts on Friday, April 11th!

One of the most authentic tribute acts around is Daybreak – The Music and Passion of Barry Manilow. The show takes the audience back to the 70’s and the rise of the legendary Manilow. With an emphasis on his greatest hits while still bringing the rest, Daybreak brings you the best of Barry Manilow just the way you remember them.

Led by pianist and veteran musician Joe Hite, Daybreak brings timeless Manilow classics like “Mandy”, “Can’t Smile Without You”, and of course the massively popular “Copacabana”, with many many more along with them. This 8-piece ensemble recreates the experience of a Barry Manilow performance with utmost perfection, keeping his legacy alive and moving around the country despite Barry himself preparing to retire from touring.

Considered one of the most successful artists ever, Barry Manilow is an international star that has been writing, recording, and performing music since 1964. Since his start, Manilow has 51 Top 40 singles, 13 of which topped the charts, 13 platinum and 6 multi-platinum albums, and has over 85 million records sold. In the 1970’s, Frank Sinatra predicted: “He’s next.”, and as many things Ol’ Blue Eyes said, he was exactly right.

Get tickets HERE.

Enter Here for a Chance to Win:

Lost Beatles tapes were recently discovered. Click HERE for the full story.