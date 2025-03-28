ENTER ONLINE: The Fab Four

WMTR Classic Oldies is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Fab Four at the Union County Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 26th at 8pm!

Founded in 1997 in California, The Fab Four is a tribute to The Beatles like no other! While starting in just Southern California, they have expanded their reach "Across the Universe" and played venues in Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Australia, and more. The group is almost more of a touring Broadway show than just a mere tribute act, as on top of playing all the hits and many of the deep cuts and solo work, they actually put on a realistic performance, with the original Paul McCartney player Ardavan Sarraf teaching himself lefty bass despite being a righty.

The Fab Four has expanded to bring in a rotating cast that make up the foursome, allowing them to play even more shows and bring their love for The Beatles to even more people, and this cast also includes a fifth member to MC the show as Ed Sullivan as an homage to their start in the US. The group isn't the only part that has expanded either, as many of the members have formed separate tribute groups to their own specific Beatle. This includes Sarraf forming the Paul McCartney and Wings tribute Wingsband, Gavin Pring forming the George Harrison tribute George Harry's Son, and even taking on the role of Monty Python's Beatles parody band The Rutles for the group's 30th anniversary shows.

There are only so many ways to describe the legacy of The Beatles, that’s because there are only so many ways to call something legendary in the English language. Starting in 1960, and solidifying their lineup in 1962, John, Paul, George, and Ringo released their first album in 1963. The first single from Please Please Me (1963) was “Love Me Do” which had moderate success, but what followed was the title track “Please Please Me” that topped every single chart in the UK save for Record Retailer where it hit number 2.

This was the start of “Beatlemania”, the sensation that started in the UK, and then exploded across the world. Please Please Me was the first of eleven straight albums to be number one in the UK, the track “From Me to You” off of the album was the first of 17 number one singles over the following six years. The excitement behind the band didn’t slow down at any point, with their performance on The Ed Sullivan Show being marked as one of the most important TV performances ever with about 34% of the entire American population tuning in. Despite their meteoric rise to success, the relationship between members deteriorated, with the band officially disbanding in 1970.

Enter below for your chance to win!

Tickets are on sale now at ucpac.org.

