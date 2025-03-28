ENTER ONLINE: That Motown Band

WMTR Classic Oldies is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see That Motown Band at the Bergen Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 26th!

Celebrating the classic Motown hits like “Heat Wave,” “Ain’t too Proud to Beg,” “Baby Love,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” and “My Girl”, That Motown Band is bringing their show back around to New Jersey! Paying tribute to the biggest artists like Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, The Supremes and The Four Tops, this group of talented vocalists and musicians is a total hit with Motown fans new and old.

Joining That Motown Band is Garfield Fleming, a Soul vocalist of legendary status having been a member of The Delfonics for 25 years with William Hart. Coincidentally, Garfield shares a resemblance to David Ruffin whom he also sounds like when singing, so when he sings fans get lost in time! He sounds just like Bobby Womack, David Ruffin and can also perform the songs of many legendary artists. He gained much of his fame before joining That Motown Band as a solo artist with the song "Please Don't Send Me Away" in 1981, and has received praise from all over the world.

The evening will also feature special guest Step by Step celebrating the music of Johnny Maestro.

Enter below for your chance to win!

Tickets are on sale now at bergenpac.org.

