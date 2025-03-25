BJ’s Wholesale Club Opens 25th New Jersey Store in Whippany W/ Gas Station & Tire Center

A big new BJ’s Wholesale Club opened in Whippany, New Jersey on March 21, 2025. This marks their 25th location in the state, growing their total reach to 255 stores across 21 states.

The new store features a gas station, tire center, and eye care services all in one place. Members shopping here can save up to 25% compared to regular grocery stores on food and everyday items.

Club Manager Mauro Amato shared his thoughts about the launch. “We are committed to serving the local community and helping families save money,” said Amato to.

BJ’s aims to open between 25 and 30 more stores nationwide in the next two years. This expansion comes after seeing higher membership numbers and more store visits for 12 straight quarters.

Customers can pick between two membership options, a basic Club Card for $25 yearly or the premium Club+ Card at $70. Club+ members get benefits like cheaper gas and 2% cash back on most purchases.

Shopping is made easy with curbside pickup or home delivery options. Members can also skip long lines by scanning items themselves using the store’s app.

Online sales grew 26% in the last quarter. The store now has 7.5 million members, with 90% sticking around when it’s time to renew.

To help the local community, BJ’s teamed up with The Community FoodBank of New Jersey through a $75,000 donation. This continues their 15-year partnership with food banks, helping provide 125 million meals through Feeding America.

The store sells everything from groceries to electronics, clothing, and seasonal items. They’ve also built a new distribution center to support their expansion plans.