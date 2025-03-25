Bruce Springsteen Sent Sweet Text to Actor Playing His Father in New Biopic

Bruce Springsteen has been seen on the set of his upcoming biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere. The film, which is based on the making of the classic 1982 Springsteen album Nebraska, features Stephen Graham, who plays Douglas “Dutch” Springsteen, the late father of The Boss.

Graham appeared on a recent episode of Soundtracking with Edith Bowman and mentioned receiving a very moving text from Springsteen, which the actor referred to as “the most gorgeous texts I’ve ever had in my life.”

” … His text just said, ‘Thank you so much. You know, my father passed away a while ago and I felt like I saw him today and thank you for giving me that memory,'” said Graham.

Springsteen’s father, Douglas, died in 1998 at the age of 73.

Details on the Bruce Springsteen Biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere

As previously reported, Deliver Me From Nowhere is slated for release in 2025. This film is an adaptation of the 2023 book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska by Warren Zanes.

Jeremy Allen White was first confirmed to be portraying Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere in April 2024. In June 2024, White spoke with Variety while on the red carpet of the season three premiere event for The Bear when the Springsteen film came up in conversation. When asked if he wanted to sing in the film, White responded, “We’re gonna try. We’re gonna try out best.”



Also starring in Deliver Me From Nowhere is Emmy Award-winning actor Jeremy Strong, who plays Springsteen’s longtime manager Jon Landau. He shared in a January interview with Deadline that the film was “one of the greatest working experiences I’ve ever had” and noted that he and White had a lot of access to Springsteen and Landau. He also referred to Deliver Me From Nowhere as “a love story in a sense between these two men.”

“Jon was a kind and loving mentor that offered the guidance and clarity and equanimity that I think Bruce needed at that moment in his life,” said Strong. “I’ve been witness to their relationship now for the past seven months that I’ve been preparing for this. It’s just been a beautiful thing to see and to have them on set, capturing it with them and weaving together the tapestry.”



Also starring in Deliver Me From Nowhere is Emmy Award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser as Springsteen guitar tech Mike Batlan, Marc Maron as producer/engineer Chuck Plotkin, and Gaby Hoffmann as Springsteen’s mother, Adele.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights