Ocean County Player Scores $583,186 Jackpot at Atlantic City’s Resorts Casino

A New Jersey player hit it big, turning a simple $10 bet into a massive $583,186.81 win on the Wheel of Fortune slot at Resorts Casino Hotel. The incredible win happened on March 1, 2025, creating excitement across Atlantic City.

The win adds to the casino’s impressive payout track record. Since 2020, players have walked away with over $4 million in progressive jackpots. Winners typically pocket around $180,000.

“Our players really love the Wheel of Fortune progressives we offer, and we always get excited when someone hits for a major jackpot like this. And as you can see, it happens frequently. We can’t wait to see who the next large jackpot winner will be,” said Mark Giannantonio, President and CEO of Resorts, to Resorts AC News.

The huge payout came through the Wide Area Progressive network, which connects machines across Atlantic City’s gaming floors. Two other players have scored million-dollar wins on these machines in the past three years.

Split between two towers, the casino offers 80,000 square feet of gaming space with 942 rooms. Visitors can enjoy 24 table games, including a state-of-the-art three-tier Cashspin Ultra system offering chances at big money.

As the first casino outside Nevada, Resorts made history when it opened in 1978. The impressive Rendezvous Tower was added in 2004, followed by a full renovation in 2011 that brought back the excitement of the 1920s.

Players can grab food at 10 different spots, including popular places like Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville and Landshark Bar and Grill. The DraftKings Sportsbook keeps sports fans engaged with live and in-game betting options.

With awards from Casino Player Magazine and Strictly Slots Magazine, this beachfront gambling destination keeps improving. New games and amenities make it a popular choice for both tourists and locals.