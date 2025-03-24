Music Icons Knight, Khan, LaBelle, Mills Join Forces for ‘The Queens’ Tour in May
Four legendary singers will come together for “The Queens: Four Legends, One Stage” tour kicking off May 9th in Las Vegas. The performances span two separate segments in 2025.
“I am excited to share the stage with my amazing sisters,” said Chaka Khan to Consequence.
Breaking into two parts, the first shows run through May and June. The fall lineup returns from September through October. Key stops include Oakland’s packed venues, the dazzling stages of Los Angeles, Nashville’s music centers, and Chicago’s iconic theaters.
The Black Promoters Collective put together this nationwide tour. “This tour stands as historic and marks a celebration of artistry, resilience, and legacy,” said Gary Guidry, CEO of Black Promoters Collective, to The Urban Music Scene.
Patti LaBelle shared her excitement about the upcoming performances. “This tour will be something special,” she stated. The opening night is particularly meaningful – Las Vegas serves as Gladys Knight’s hometown.
Stephanie Mills talked about blending different musical styles on stage. She highlighted the shows’ goal of uniting people through music.
Fans can snag tickets on Ticketmaster and through official vendors. Stay tuned for updates on fall dates and venues, coming soon.
The Queens: Four Legends, One Stage 2025 Tour Dates:
05/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
05/10 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
05/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/16 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
05/17 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at BJCC
05/18 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/23 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
05/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
05/30 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
05/31 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
06/01 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
09/19 — Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum
09/20 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/21 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
09/25 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/27 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
09/28 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/03 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/04 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
10/05 — Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center