Music Icons Knight, Khan, LaBelle, Mills Join Forces for ‘The Queens’ Tour in May

Four legendary singers will come together for “The Queens: Four Legends, One Stage” tour kicking off May 9th in Las Vegas. The performances span two separate segments in 2025.

“I am excited to share the stage with my amazing sisters,” said Chaka Khan to Consequence.

Breaking into two parts, the first shows run through May and June. The fall lineup returns from September through October. Key stops include Oakland’s packed venues, the dazzling stages of Los Angeles, Nashville’s music centers, and Chicago’s iconic theaters.

The Black Promoters Collective put together this nationwide tour. “This tour stands as historic and marks a celebration of artistry, resilience, and legacy,” said Gary Guidry, CEO of Black Promoters Collective, to The Urban Music Scene.

Patti LaBelle shared her excitement about the upcoming performances. “This tour will be something special,” she stated. The opening night is particularly meaningful – Las Vegas serves as Gladys Knight’s hometown.

Stephanie Mills talked about blending different musical styles on stage. She highlighted the shows’ goal of uniting people through music.

Fans can snag tickets on Ticketmaster and through official vendors. Stay tuned for updates on fall dates and venues, coming soon.

The Queens: Four Legends, One Stage 2025 Tour Dates:

05/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

05/10 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

05/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/16 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

05/17 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at BJCC

05/18 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/23 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

05/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

05/30 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/31 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

06/01 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

09/19 — Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum

09/20 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/21 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

09/25 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/27 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

09/28 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/03 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/04 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

10/05 — Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center