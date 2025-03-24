ICYMI: Celebrity Chef James Avery Opens Southern Kitchen on Asbury Park Boardwalk

For those out of the loop, Celebrity Chef James Avery opened Palmetto Southern Kitchen + Bar at 1100 Ocean Ave. just last week, bringing tasty Southern food to Asbury Park. The location, previously The Break, starts a new era for this popular boardwalk spot.

Before the change, Langosta Lounge operated here until 2022, serving guests for more than a decade. When it shut down, BarCo Brands moved in to take over the space.

Guests can enjoy a blend of beach-inspired and Southern comfort food. The menu features favorites like peel-and-eat shrimp alongside creative options such as crab and collard dip. Standout dishes include crispy fried chicken, and mafaldine pasta in creamed corn cacio e pepe. A raw bar and buttermilk Caesar salad complete the menu.

Running the show is BarCo Brands, led by Phil Villapiano, Andrea Pappas, Greg Bartz, and Tim McMahon. Their restaurant portfolio now includes Deal Lake Bar + Co. and Baseline Social.

The team recently bought Black Swan Public House, Avery’s former restaurant, expanding their local presence while maintaining the chef’s connection to the area.

Avery brings celebrity status to the kitchen. He appeared on Hell’s Kitchen’s season 23 and worked as a sous chef for the show. He’s also helped out on Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares.

“I care a lot about my customers, my business, and the industry,” said Chef Avery to JerseyBites.com. “I’m always going to do my very best to deliver an experience, a great place of work, and a product that resonates with people.”

The bar will focus on handcrafted cocktails. A thoughtfully chosen whiskey and bourbon list aims to match the food’s quality.

This new restaurant builds on Avery’s local success, which began in 2015 with The Bonney Read, his seafood restaurant in Asbury Park.