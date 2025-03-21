Elton John Warns Against Television Talent Shows

Elton John isn’t afraid to let people know how he really feels about any given topic, and television talent shows are no exception.

Sir Elton sounded off against shows like The X Factor and American Idol in a new interview with Rolling Stone (via Bang Showbiz). Instead of trying to make it big by going on one of those shows, John says the best way to make it and improve as a singer/songwriter is to just play live, regardless of how many people may be in the room. In fact, he said, “The more experience you get playing to nobody, the better.”

Elton added, “That experience stood me in great stead for when I became Elton John because I had backbone. And backbone is so important, because the worst thing that can happen to you in the industry are things like ‘X Factor’ and instant fame on television where you have no experience of playing live. You get put on stage, you go, and you can’t do it. That’s the worst thing. ‘American Idol’ – just the worst.”

Elton John and His New Album with Brandi Carlile

John is releasing a joint album with country/Americana star Brandi Carlile on April 4 titled Who Believes In Angels? The album is available for pre-order in a variety of formats at Sir Elton’s official store.



John said in a statement about the album, “This record was one of the toughest I’ve ever made, but it was also one of the greatest musical experiences of my life. It has given me a place where I know I can move forward.”



He continued, “‘Who Believes In Angels?’ feels like going into another era and I’m pushing the door open to come into the future. I have everything I’ve done behind me and it’s been brilliant, amazing. But this is the new start for me. As far as I’m concerned, this is the start of my career Mark 2.”

On April 5, John and Carlile will serve as the musical guests on Saturday Night Live, which will feature Jack Black as host. Then, John and Carlile’s March 26 concert at London’s Palladium Theater will be filmed for an upcoming CBS Special. Per a press release from the network, the special is titled An Evening With Elton John and Brandi Carlile. It will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday April 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

