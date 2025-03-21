Bergen County Opens Seven Courts, Six Golf Courses for 2025 Spring Season

Spring is here in Bergen County with courts and courses now open for players. Spread across nearly 10,000 acres of public space, sports enthusiasts can play golf or tennis.

“We’re very excited to be opening our County pickleball and tennis courts a little earlier this season. Our parks system provides our residents with spaces to stay active and enjoy the outdoors. I encourage everyone to take advantage of our incredible facilities and make the most of this beautiful spring weather!” said County Executive Jim Tedesco to the Bergen County Press Office.

Looking to play? Courts are open from sunrise to sunset. No need to book, just come play at Overpeck, Riverside, Saddle River, Samuel Nelkin, Wood Dale, Van Saun, or Pascack Brook.

For golfers, six unique courses are ready: Darlington, Orchard Hills, Overpeck, Rockleigh, Soldier Hill, and Valley Brook. Last year, these courses saw more than 340,000 rounds played.

“Bergen County’s pickleball and tennis courts are now open for the season, marking a fresh start for outdoor recreation in our community,” said Commissioner Steven Tanelli to the Bergen County Press Office.

Members get great discounts on golf fees, saving up to 60% off regular prices. Those interested in membership should stop by the Soldier Hill office to get early booking access and member benefits.

The county’s system includes 21 parks and 9 historic sites. Since 2019, improvements across the system have followed a detailed master plan.

Need help? Call the Parks Department at 201-336-PARK (7275). Visit DiscoverBergenCounty.com to see current schedules and events.