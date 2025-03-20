Doobie Brothers Release First Album with McDonald in 44 Years

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: Michael McDonald of The Doobie Brothers performs at Bridgestone Arena on October 25, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The rock veterans just dropped “Learn to Let Go,” their first song from the upcoming “Walk This Road.” This marks a huge comeback – Michael McDonald’s first full album with the band since the Carter administration.

McDonald, Pat Simmons, and Tom Johnston combine their distinctive voices on this energetic track. At the production helm, John Shanks worked with McDonald to shape the song’s sound.

Fans won’t need to wait much longer – Rhino Records releases the full 10-song album on June 6. This ends a lengthy 40-year gap without McDonald in the recording studio.

Music fans can see these rock legends perform live next year. The recent Rock Hall inductees start touring in August 2025, bringing their latest music to audiences across the country.

It’s been a while – McDonald’s last full album with the group was 1980’s “One Step Closer.” Jump ahead to 2020, when these rock pioneers finally got their place in rock’s highest honor.

Since joining the Rock Hall of Fame, “Walk This Road” represents their biggest studio project. This album opens a new chapter in their long musical journey.

With the single now out, excitement grows for their summer concerts. Keep watching – venue details and ticket information coming soon.