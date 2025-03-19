Ringo Starr’s Kids “Fed Up” With Retirment Talks As He Plans 2025 Tour

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 21: Ringo Starr performs at The Grand Ole Opry on February 21, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Beatles legend has big things coming up, starting with June shows at Radio City Music Hall. His tour goes on to Philadelphia’s Mann Center and Virginia’s Wolf Trap, while his new album “Look Up” has grabbed the number one spot on British charts.

“Sometimes when I finish a tour, I’m like, ‘That’s the end for me.’ And all my children say, ‘Oh, Dad, you’ve told us that for the last 10 years.’ And they get fed up with me,” said Starr to People.

He’s set to play six shows at The Venetian Theatre from September 17 through 27, 2025. His longtime All Starr Band is coming along – Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette are ready to rock.

“I absolutely love playing live and I love this band,” Starr told AXS TV.

His latest album “Look Up,” which dropped January 10, is his first shot at country music since the 1970s. He teamed up with T Bone Burnett, who wrote most of the songs, recording between Nashville and LA studios.

Nashville rolled out the red carpet for him this January. He packed the historic Ryman for two nights, with surprise appearances from Jack White, Brenda Lee, and Billy Strings. CBS was there to catch it all on camera.

The network showed “Ringo & Friends at The Ryman” on March 10, 2025. Big names like Sheryl Crow, Emmylou Harris, and Mickey Guyton joined him on stage. A few weeks later, he made his first-ever appearance at the Grand Ole Opry.

Those Nashville gigs turned Beatles hits into country gold, including a twangy version of “With a Little Help from My Friends.” Up-and-coming artists Rodney Crowell, The War and Treaty, Sarah Jarosz, and Larkin Poe helped make it special.