Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor Consider Making New Music After 29-Year Album Break

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: Brian May of Queen during the Platinum Party At The Palace at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.

Rock legends Brian May and Roger Taylor have gotten fans talking about making new music – their first studio work since releasing “Made in Heaven” in 1995. In a recent interview with Mojo, May dropped a hint about the possibility. “I’ve got what might turn into a Queen song sitting right here in my studio,” he said.

Their last album came out four years after legendary frontman Freddie Mercury passed away, incorporating his previously recorded vocals. In 2022, they scored a hit by releasing “Face it Alone,” featuring Mercury’s voice from recordings made 30 years ago.

In an interview with Uncut magazine, Taylor showed clear enthusiasm. “Brian and I just talked about it. If we make something special, there’s no reason to hold back.”

The band changed how they worked after their 1989 album “The Miracle.” They started writing together, with all four members getting credit for every song.

May told Mojo about his old fears: “My heart would race whenever I brought new material to the group. I’d worry they’d trash it.”

The guitarist shared insights about Mercury’s personality. “Despite his wild stage persona, Freddie was incredibly shy when the spotlight dimmed,” May revealed.

Adam Lambert has been singing with Queen at live shows since 2011. While they’ve talked about recording with him, nothing’s set in stone yet.