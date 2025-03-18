Lidl Launches Biggest U.S. Rebranding as ‘Super-est Market’ To Build Name Recognition

BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 08: A LIDL Discount supermarket logo stands on January 8, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. According to government statisticians, nominal revenue grew compared to the previous year and growing online sales have enabled German retailers to achieve record growth in 2017.

German discount grocer Lidl began its biggest marketing push in America on October 16, 2023. The campaign comes after learning that 42% of potential customers don’t realize they sell groceries.

“We’re passionate about the quality and variety of our offerings, and especially how we help shoppers save money. We’ve always known how super we are. Now, it’s time to spread the word,” said Joel Rampoldt to NJBIZ.

After entering the U.S. in 2017, the store has grown to 180 locations on the East Coast. In North Carolina, customers recently saved $40 on groceries compared to Publix prices.

Store brands fill most shelves, making up 85% of 4,000 items they carry. These cost about half what name brands do. A new meat line, Butcher’s Specialty, recently arrived in stores.

From award-winning wines to highly-rated yogurts, quality stands out. Fresh bakery items blend European traditions with American favorites. Smaller stores under 25,000 square feet help keep prices low and shopping simple.

Rival Aldi operates 2,400 stores across the country. They’re expanding with 800 new locations and investing $3.4 billion to upgrade existing stores.

Frequent leadership changes have held Lidl back, going through five different leaders since 2017 shows the struggle. This year brought layoffs, shake-ups, and some store closures.

Going forward, they’re focusing on busy areas near New York, Atlanta, and D.C. While Aldi targets working-class neighborhoods, Lidl aims for more upscale areas.

Cost-saving tactics like selling reusable bags and using pre-made displays help keep prices down. Weekly deals on non-grocery items help draw shoppers back.

“The Lidl brand is bold and distinctive. It represents a truly bespoke experience that’s only available at our stores. This new brand campaign communicates all the best parts of the Lidl US shopping experience: the highest quality at the Lidl-est prices,” said Michael Chao to NJBIZ.