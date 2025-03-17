TSA Catches Man With Live Turtle Hidden in His Pants at Newark Airport

At Newark Liberty International Airport, officers caught a Pennsylvania man with an unusual item – a live red-eared slider turtle hidden in his pants. During a regular security check on March 7, 2025, TSA workers noticed the turtle wrapped in blue cloth.

The man’s plan failed when Port Authority Police got involved, making him miss his flight.

“We have seen travelers try to conceal knives and other weapons on their person, in their shoes, and in their luggage. However I believe this is the first time we have come across someone who was concealing a live animal down the front of his pants,” Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey, said

The turtle-smuggling incident adds another strange story to airport security tales. TSA workers train extensively to spot hidden items, living or not.



After discovering the turtle, staff called U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and local animal control. They haven’t yet decided whether to charge the attempted smuggler.



Experts consider red-eared sliders among the world’s worst invasive species. Pet sliders grow between 5 to 11 inches and can live up to forty years. While they’re native to the Mississippi River Valley, pet store sales have spread them across the country.



Adult turtles can spread salmonella just by touching their bodies or tanks. Health experts recommend careful cleaning to prevent infections.



When released, these turtles cause problems by competing with native species for food and nesting areas. State boundaries matter because these animals often carry harmful bacteria.



Getting a slider in New Jersey isn’t simple, you need special approval from state wildlife officials. In neighboring Pennsylvania, tough laws prevent releasing these turtles into the wild.



When traveling with pets, having the right documents is crucial. Smuggling animals threatens both local wildlife and worldwide conservation efforts.