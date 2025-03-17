Newark Becomes First New Jersey City To Allow 16-Year-Olds To Vote in School Board Elections

ASBURY PARK, NJ - NOVEMBER 03: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy delivers a victory speech to supporters at Grand Arcade at the Pavilion on November 3, 2021 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Murphy's narrow victory over Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli makes him the first Democratic New Jersey governor in more than four decades to win reelection.

In a big change, Newark teens who are 16 and older will get to vote in their first school board election in 2025. This new step is a first for New Jersey, with voting happening on April 15.

Right now, state rules let teens 16 and up vote in school board elections in their areas. Anyone who wants to vote needs to sign up before March 25.

The state’s largest school system will have twelve people running for three spots on the board. One of these people is already on the board and wants to stay on.

The New Jersey Institute for Social Justice started a Youth Vote Ambassador Program to get more teens to vote. This program teaches high school students how to help other students sign up and vote.

“We want to be able to make changes as students and we can’t make that footstep forward through the voices of adults only,” said Science Park High School student Devin Mitchell to njspotlightnews.com. “They’re not the ones that live their lives inside the school. We do.”

Their Teacher Champion Program helps teachers get students involved in voting. Through workshops, teachers learn ways to get students interested in voting.

Governor Phil Murphy is using social media to get young people to register. His message focuses on how students can help shape their schools’ future.

This change means thousands more voters in Newark. Since it’s the state’s biggest district, this could lead to big changes in how schools are run.

Students who want to register need to show where they live and prove their age. Teens who can vote can sign up online or at special registration places.

School leaders look forward to hearing new ideas about education. Newark’s move shows other New Jersey schools how to give students more say.

The people picked this April will help make school decisions until 2028. Their three-year terms mean they’ll have a big say in how schools are run.