New Documentary Shows Life of “Goodbye Horses” Singer Q Lazzarus

A new documentary highlights Diane Luckey, known to fans as Q Lazzarus, featuring unreleased music and personal stories from the singer’s life after her passing in 2022.

By chance, director Eva Aridjis Fuentes got a ride in Luckey’s car in 2019. Their random encounter grew into a friendship that led to this documentary.

“I really felt blessed and lucky that I got to meet her and that she entrusted me with her story,” Aridjis Fuentes tells nj.com.

“Goodbye Horses” first grabbed attention in the 1988 movie “Married to the Mob.” The mysterious song later became famous when it was used in “The Silence of the Lambs” in 1991.

Instead of pursuing fame, Luckey chose a different path. She became a bus driver in Staten Island, making her son her top priority.

New interviews show the artist through memories shared by her inner circle. The film reveals her range across different music styles, from raw rock to soul and dance beats.

The film exposes the barriers Black women faced trying to make it in rock music during the 80s and 90s. They often found record labels unwilling to sign them and little support from the industry.

Her son, James Luckey Lange, talks about his mother’s musical talent and recent inheriting her music rights.

The documentary opens in theaters across New York and New Jersey next March, before becoming available on streaming platforms.