Hobby Lobby Sets Up Shop at Jersey Shore With Three New Locations

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO - APRIL 03: A Hobby Lobby store sits closed after the chain closed due to the COVID-19 crisis on April 03, 2020 in Lakewood, Colorado. Hobby Lobby was forced to close all of its Colorado stores in response to a letter from the state’s attorney general dated April 1, 2020, which said the chain wasn’t complying with Gov. Jared Polis’ mandate that all non-essential businesses shut down.

A new Hobby Lobby opened at 2200 NJ-66 in Neptune on December 26, 2024, making it the chain’s 17th store in New Jersey. Two more shops are coming to Brick Township and Freehold Mall.

In Neptune, customers can now explore rows of crafts and home decor. The upcoming Brick Township location will take over a huge 50,000-square-foot space, the old Christmas Tree Shops building on Route 70.

“Brick was one of the (if not THE) best Christmas Tree Shops in their chain and the most requested tenant was Hobby Lobby,” said Joseph Morris, executive vice president of Edgewood Properties, to Patch.com.

The Brick location will be Ocean County’s first Hobby Lobby. The company already has stores nearby in Holmdel, Marlboro, and Howell.

In 2025, a third store will move into Burlington’s former 55,000-square-foot space in Freehold Mall on Route 9.

Customers will find everything from paintbrushes to picture frames among the store’s 80,000 items. The stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, staying closed on Sundays.

Full-time workers at these new locations will get the company’s new $19.25 hourly minimum wage, which started October 1, 2024.

The Brick Township building has been empty since Christmas Tree Shops closed in mid-2023. Several companies tried to get the space before Hobby Lobby landed the deal.

While the Brick opening date isn’t set yet, the Freehold Mall store is part of bigger changes planned for the shopping center. These stores join many new businesses coming to the Jersey Shore next year.