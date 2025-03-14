Amanda Seyfried Talks About New Show ‘Long Bright River,’ Viral Video of Her Singing Joni Mitchell’s ‘California’

Amanda Seyfried is having quite the moment. From stepping into complex roles on-screen with her latest project, Long Bright River, where she plays a patrol officer, to starring in a viral video featuring her singing voice and playing the dulcimer, the actress continues to prove, time and time again, that she’s one of the most talented (and unproblematic) stars of her generation.

Amanda Seyfried on Long Bright River

In an interview with USA Today, Seyfried opened up about what the project meant to her and why she chose to accept it. She said, “If I was going to leave my family five nights a week, it was going to be for something that was really important. Would I rather do comedy? Of course. The levity and challenge of that is really fun. But this strikes so close to home for so many people with the addiction storyline, including me.”

Seyfried is the mother of two children, aged 7 and 4, whom she shares with her husband, Thomas Sadoski.

Is She Down for a Mamma Mia! 3?

With producer Judy Cramer and Christine Baranski confirming “there’s a trilogy” for the Mamma Mia! movies, Seyfried, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, also acknowledged the buzz about a potential third film. She said, “Judy Craymer is always working on it,” and added, “It’s an either/or situation with musicals. And I have this theory that Universal just knows we’re going to do it, so they’re not in any rush. And it’s just going to cost double.”

She also speculated that the delay might be due to the challenge of figuring out how to bring Meryl Streep’s character, who died in the second film, back into the story. “Maybe that’s the stall. They still haven’t figured out how to bring her back from the dead. From what I was told, that was her choice — so maybe it’s on her to write it.” Seyfried chuckled, “I’m sure she has ideas. Meryl’s a genius. But I hope they figure it out. The one day that she was on set for the last movie was when it finally felt like we were all together again.”

Viral Video of Singing Joni Mitchell’s “California”

Even after starring in musicals like Mamma Mia! and Les Misérables, Seyfried still shocked a lot of people with her amazing singing voice. In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Seyfried sang Joni Mitchells’ “California” while playing the dulcimer, which she said she learned to play during the pandemic.

Amanda Seyfried Covers Joni Mitchell’s “California” on the Dulcimer | The Tonight Show

Long Bright River is available for streaming on Peacock.