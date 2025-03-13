Krispy Kreme Launches St. Patrick’s Day Doughnuts, Offers Year of Free Treats

Doughnut lovers can score a year’s worth of Original Glazed doughnuts through Krispy Kreme’s “Pot of Gold Pass” contest on March 17, 2025. The popular chain is also rolled out four new St. Patrick’s Day treats starting March 11.

“If you’re planning any holiday shenanigans – and you should – our St. Patrick’s Day Collection will make them more festive and fun. When you share these doughnuts, you’ll make your own luck. No leprechaun required,” said Dave Skena, Chief Growth Officer for Krispy Kreme, to investors.krispykreme.com.

Anyone wearing green between March 15 and 17 can grab a free green O’riginal Glazed doughnut at participating locations, while supplies last.

Leading the holiday lineup is the Pot of Gold Doughnut, covered in shimmering caramel and decorated with gold coins. The Over the Rainbow doughnut comes packed with cake batter filling and topped with fun shamrock sprinkles and a candy rainbow.

Two more festive options round out the menu. There’s the Choco-Shenanigans – filled with white cream and dipped in chocolate, and the St. Patty’s Swirl featuring green and white icing swirls topped with sparkly sugar.

The doughnut chain has been creating special March treats since 2010. Popular past offerings included 2020’s Leprechaun Trap and 2021’s Lucky Unicorn doughnuts.

Fans can get these special-edition treats in stores or order them for pickup and delivery through the mobile app until March 17.