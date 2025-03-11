Rick Springfield Just Learned About Brain Damage He Sustained from Stage Fall 25 Years Ago

Rick Springfield shared a surprising health discovery he made recently: He sustained brain damage from a stage fall that happened 25 years ago.

Springfield told People that back in 2000, he had a nasty stage fall during a show in Las Vegas. He detailed, “I fell 25 feet, hit my head and then wood came down and hit my head, and then my head hit the stage again.”

The singer/actor said he recently had a whole-body MRI scan, which showed brain damage he sustained from that awful fall. Springfield said he’s “working on trying to repair that” and also shared he’s doing his best to try and determine all of his current health issues to improve the length and quality of his life.

Springfield’s latest health kick is inspired by his late father, who he says never went to see the doctor on a regular basis due to a fear of hearing any bad news about his health. Springfield’s father sadly died from stomach cancer that went undiagnosed for years.

“When he finally collapsed one day at home, they found out it was an ulcer that burst, and he died from the loss of blood. It could have been fixed if he had gotten it checked out,” said Springfield.

Springfield has also been very open about his mental health, too. As previously reported, he talked about micro-dosing LSD to treat his depression, which he’s been dealing with since he was a teenager.

