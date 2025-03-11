Motown Stars Coming to Atlantic City’s Borgata for August Show

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 4: The Four Tops perform at "Motown 45" Anniversary Celebration Show held at the Shrine Auditorium, April 4, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Motown Legends will take the stage at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa this August 17 at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $55, with better seats going for $65 or $75. The show features three legendary acts that helped define 1960s music at Atlantic City’s top entertainment venue.

(Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

The Four Tops have been wowing audiences worldwide for over five decades. The group maintained its original members until 2008 when lead singer Levi Stubbs passed away. Their chart-toppers “Reach Out, I’ll Be There” and “I Can’t Help Myself” continue to captivate fans today.

Mary Wilson Wilson helped make history as a founding member of The Supremes in 1959. The group rocketed to stardom with “Where Did Our Love Go” and “Baby Love.” After the band split up, she found success writing books and releasing solo material.

(Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Martha and the Vandellas broke through with their anthem “Dancing in the Street.” The powerful track became an inspiration during the civil rights movement. They kept the hits coming with songs like “Heat Wave” and “Nowhere to Run.”

The concert adds to Borgata’s track record of bringing both classic and current music stars to entertain Atlantic City guests.