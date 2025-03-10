‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 New Trailer Drops

If you’re still emotionally recovering from the gut-wrenching rollercoaster that was The Last of Us Season 1, well, the trailer for Season 2 just dropped. And to say that the second season of this apocalyptic show will be filled with even higher stakes and heart-wrenching life-or-death choices is an understatement.

The Last of Us Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max

So, aside from what the trailer showed us, what can we expect from the second season?

The Last of Us Season 2

During the South by Southwest Film Festival, the cast and creators of the show held a panel to give the fans an update on the much-awaited season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bella Ramsey who plays Ellie, a teenage girl immune to the infection and maybe the key to making a vaccine, said, “[Joel and Ellie’s] relationship has changed a little, and we start to see why.”



Ramsey referenced her line in the trailer, “You swore,” and elaborated, “I mean that ‘you swore’ kind of gives you a little idea of where Ellie is at. I think Ellie has that in the back of her head this whole time, and that’s where we pick them up. And they’re not best of friends. She’s quite sad. But I mean, there’s a lot of layers to friendship.”

Co-showrunner Craig Mazin said that fans can expect to see “evolution and change” in the new season, including different types of the infected. He added that Ellie and the town of Jackson is “growing up” and the outside world is changing. He also said how it was important to them “to always move the ball forward with the infected” but has to be “meaningful to what is going on.”

From the trailer, we can see new cast member Kaitlyn Dever. Dever plays Abby, a soldier seeking vengeance for a loved one. During the panel, she told the audience, “I think I just wanted to really focus on who Abby is in her core and her emotional journey and establishing her grief and how broken she is. That was the main goal for me.”

Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel Miller, a survivor tasked with keeping Ellie alive while struggling to get her across the United States, acknowledged the strain in Joel and Ellie’s relationship in Season 2. Per Variety, Pascal said, “While Bella and I are forever joined, to not have them near me for every part of Season 2 felt like a cruel separation. Good for my co-dependent nature, bad for my heart.”

The Last of Us Season 2 is set to premiere on April 13.