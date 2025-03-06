Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: March 7-March 9

DUBLIN, IRELAND - MARCH 17: A woman poses for a photo with a man in costume during the St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. This year's theme of the parade is Spréach, the Irish word for Spark, which is said to represent the unique essence of Ireland and its people. The parade starts at midday on Parnell Square North down then moves to O'Connell Street and crosses the River Liffey.

There’s no shortage of exciting events this weekend in New Jersey. From Spring CraftMorristown showcasing handcrafted treasures to the vibrant Atlantic City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, the weekend is full of fun and festivities, and it’s a perfect time to get out and enjoy local culture.

Spring CraftMorristown

What: Spring CraftMorristown

Spring CraftMorristown When: Friday, March 7, 2025, from 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, March 9, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, March 7, 2025, from 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, March 9, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Morristown Armory, 430 Western Ave., Morristown

Morristown Armory, 430 Western Ave., Morristown Cost: Adults $11, Seniors (62+) $9, and under 16s are free — cash or check only

Discover New Jersey’s most unique shopping experience at this year’s premier craft event, Spring CraftMorristown. With free parking, a shuttle to the entrance, and an indoor setting, this event offers a comfortable and accessible shopping experience. Explore handcrafted treasures from 175 of America’s finest craft artists, featuring original fashions, jewelry, home décor, fine art, and gourmet treats. Whether you’re looking for one-of-a-kind gifts or artistic inspiration, you’ll find something special for every age, taste, and budget. Enjoy a day of creativity, craftsmanship, and delicious finds.

Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day Parade

What: Atlantic City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

Atlantic City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade When: Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 1 p.m. Where: Anchor Rock Club, 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City

Anchor Rock Club, 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City Cost: Free

The historic Atlantic City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is a beloved tradition that brings the community together to celebrate Irish heritage in grand style. Kicking off from Rhode Island Avenue, this lively event features vibrant floats, spirited marching bands, and a sea of green as spectators line the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk. All floats and vehicles must be in place before the parade begins, ensuring a seamless and spectacular procession.

Lines on the Pines

What: Lines on the Pines

Lines on the Pines When: Sunday, March 9, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 9, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Stockton University Campus Center, 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway

Stockton University Campus Center, 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway Cost: Free

Lines on the Pines 2025 celebrates the unique culture and natural beauty of New Jersey’s Pine Barrens region. This free indoor event brings together over 80 talented Pine Barrens celebrities, including authors, artists, and artisans. A perfect family outing, the event features hands-on activities for kids, offering them a chance to learn and have fun while exploring the wonders of the Pine Barrens.

Other Events

This weekend offers a variety of exciting events across New Jersey, from fun runs to restaurant tours to lively parades. Whether you participate in the Guinness Run, explore local dining spots, or celebrate Irish heritage at the Asbury Park Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, there’s something you’re sure to enjoy:

12th Annual Guinness Run 2025 : Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Off the Hook Restaurant and Bar, 1 Navesink Ave., Highlands

Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Off the Hook Restaurant and Bar, 1 Navesink Ave., Highlands Belmar Dine & Discover Restaurant Tour : Sunday, March 9, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 10th Ave. Burrito (starting point/wristband pickup location), Belmar

Sunday, March 9, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 10th Ave. Burrito (starting point/wristband pickup location), Belmar 2025 Asbury Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 1 p.m. — begins at Fourth and Ocean Avenues, proceeds south to Cookman Avenue, and heads west through downtown to Main Street in Asbury Park