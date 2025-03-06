Pregnant Woman and Baby Hide as Edison Home Invasion Foiled by Brave Fiancé

Three masked men burst into an Edison, New Jersey, home on March 2, forcing a scared pregnant woman to hide with her baby while they ransacked rooms looking for car keys.



Hidden in a bathroom with her 10-month-old, the woman, four months pregnant, waited anxiously as her fiancé confronted the burglars. After a brief standoff, the three men ran away without hurting anyone.

“It’s very difficult for me to watch and to relive. My stomach turns every time. They came in with no fear,” said a woman who lives in the home to cbsnews.com.

Police think these same thieves hit other homes in Woodbridge and Metuchen. Their approach fits a worrying pattern: targeting houses with expensive cars parked out front.



Officials emphasize getting better security. They also suggest keeping keys in safes and installing outdoor cameras.



The Edison break-in has shaken the neighborhood. Local residents have come together to help the young family cope with their scary experience.



Several police departments are working together to catch the group of thieves. Investigators are reviewing security videos and gathering evidence about potential future targets.



This break-in adds to growing robberies across Middlesex County. The criminals scan neighborhoods, choosing homes based on luxury cars in driveways.



Police urge residents to be smarter about where they keep their keys. They caution against leaving keys in common places near doors or on kitchen counters.

Police promise to keep secret the identity of anyone who shares information about the suspects or attempted thefts. Even tiny details might help solve the case.

With car-related break-ins on the rise, police have stepped up their efforts. While watching wealthy areas more closely, they’re also showing worried homeowners how to protect themselves.