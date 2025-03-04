Three Eaglets Hatch at Duke Farms as New Jersey’s Eagle Population Thrives

At the end of February, the third and final eaglet broke through its shell at Duke Farms in New Jersey, not too long after its siblings hatched.

The webcam caught the special moment at 3:53 PM., with hundreds of excited online viewers watching. It was the first time three eggs have been laid at this spot since 2014.

The attentive parents swapped duties, feeding small bits of fresh fish to their babies. Their chicks, still wobbly on thin necks and blinking through newly opened eyes, need round-the-clock care as they stumble around like tiny dolls.

From just a few birds in the 1980s to today’s healthy population of over 300, New Jersey’s bald eagles show an amazing recovery. Their comeback stems from tough DDT bans and dedicated habitat protection.

At the huge 2,700-acre preserve, run by the Doris Duke Foundation, high-tech cameras capture every movement and sound. Clear audio catches soft chirps from the chicks mixed with their parents’ loud calls.

When the egg hatched, experts gathered to discuss the eagle’s recovery progress. State wildlife teams watch this nest and others, keeping tabs on the birds’ health across New Jersey.

Every spring brings new possibilities as pairs create nests and lay eggs. The parents share egg-sitting duties over 35 days until small beaks crack the shells. Researchers will tag these babies to track their movements and survival.

Through the livestream, thousands watch wild eagle life each year. This glimpse into nature gets people excited about protecting wildlife.

By tracking tagged eagles, researchers follow migration routes and monitor population changes. These findings help shape future protection plans for these incredible birds.