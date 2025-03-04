Bronx Man Charged in Westfield Mall Robbery After Attacking Store Staff, Shopper

Careful, long exposure using tripod to capture flashing police car lights during daylight.

Police charged a suspect with three counts of second-degree robbery following attacks on workers and a customer at Champs Sports in Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall.

Around 6 p.m., the 33-year-old grabbed two Nike jackets from the store’s display. When confronted, he pushed the store manager’s shoulders and hit her face.

The robber hit a pursuing employee who tried to step in. While running away, he knocked down an elderly shopper, causing injuries to both people.

Using surveillance footage, Detective Brian Doughty identified the suspect. After a quick search, officers caught the suspect, who remains in Bergen County Jail awaiting his hearing.

Two others fled with him. The group drove off in a silver Chevrolet and black Honda Accord, but police haven’t yet found the other suspects as the investigation continues.

This bold theft highlights retail workers’ daily dangers. Employees often face risks when stopping shoplifters without proper training.

Clear video footage was key to solving the case. Detectives used these recordings to track down the main attacker.

The penalties are serious. Beyond robbery charges, authorities also charged the suspect, Omar A. Ricketts, with fourth-degree theft by unlawful taking.

Modern security cameras catch most store crimes on video. This technology helps police protect workers and catch violent thieves.

Retail stores now emphasize safety procedures. Workers learn when to back off and let trained security handle dangerous situations.